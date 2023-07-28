World A Russian city was rocketed; Alarms resound; There are injured VIDEO The sound of an explosion was heard in the city of Taganrog in the Rostov region. Russian media reports that the city was hit by rockets. Source: B92/D.P. Friday, July 28, 2023 | 15:45 Tweet Share

The sound of an explosion was heard in the city of Taganrog in the Rostov region, residents reported in the city's VKontakte group. Russian media reports that the city was hit by rockets.



According to the citizens of Tagnarog, "car alarms were howling and windows were rattling."



The explosion was also heard in the city center.



At least four people were injured, according to Russian media.

The governor of the region states that it is assumed that it was a rocket explosion.