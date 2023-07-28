World Russian TOS-1A Solntsepek rocket launcher hit. A series of explosions followed VIDEO The demolition of the Russian TOS-1A Solntsepek 220 mm thermobaric rocket launcher was filmed by a drone. Source: Jutarnji list Friday, July 28, 2023 | 10:42 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

As you can see in the video, after the launcher was hit, a series of explosions followed as the impact activated the ammunition.



To destroy the Russian TOS-1A launcher, the special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine used a kamikaze Pegasus drone worth only a few hundred dollars.

A powerful Russian TOS-1A Solntsepek 220mm thermobaric rocket launcher was destroyed by the Ukrainians with an FPV drone in eastern Ukraine.



The strike resulted in cook-off and spectacular fireworks. pic.twitter.com/h3sMDajHGV — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) July 27, 2023

The TOS-1A is a massively destructive Russian weapon system developed in the early 2000s. It is based on the Soviet TOS-1 heavy flamethrower, and includes a combat vehicle, cargo transport vehicle and rocket launchers.



The key difference between the TOS-1A and the first variant is the smaller number of barrels – 24 instead of 30 units. Also, the new version of the transport-loader now has a T-72 tank chassis instead of the previously used KrAZ.



That flamethrower system uses 220mm thermobaric shells. The maximum launch range is 6,000 meters, and one salvo can cover a fairly large area.