World "They won't stop until blood flows on the streets. We should drop the atomic bomb..." Igor Shishkin, director of the CIS Countries Institute, appearing on state TV with Roman Babayan, asked for blood to flow on the streets of France and Germany Source: 24sata.hr Tuesday, May 23, 2023 | 10:15

The news about new packages of military aid from the West to Ukraine did not go down well with military experts and analysts there, who are now demanding an immediate reaction.



"What the West is doing with the supply of Ukraine is presumptuous. They are sending them more and more powerful weapons because there was no revenge from Russia," Shishkin said at the beginning, journalist Julia Davis posted on Twitter.



"The only things that work are power and fear. They won't stop until they feel fear. So, we have two options: Successfully complete a special military operation, but if for some reason we are not able to do that, then we have to inflict losses on them. If France supplies weapons to killing Russians, then blood should flow on the streets of France. If Germany sends tanks to kill Russian soldiers, then blood should flow on the streets of Germany," said Shishkin and pointed out that "proxies" should be used for these attacks.



In translation, terrorists who would carry out these attacks in the name of Russia. Analyst and writer Dmitry Lekuh opposed Shishkin's idea.



"If we do what Shishkin suggests, we will not attack the elites. If we become a terrorist state, it would be bad for us, not for them. If we had decided that, I would rather we bang London with a nuclear bomb," he said angrily.