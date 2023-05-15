World Showdown in the sky: Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter downed by Russian Su-35 fighter jet A Su-35 fighter of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter near Kupyansk, Russia’s Battlegroup West's Spokesman, Sergey Zybinsky said Source: Sputnik Monday, May 15, 2023 | 09:05 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

A Su-35 fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter near Kupyansk with a missile, the spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup West, Sergey Zybinsky said.



"During combat in the Kupyansk area, a Mi-8 helicopter was downed in a missile attack by the Battlegroup West’s operational/tactical aircraft," he reported.



According to Zybinsky, the assault and army aviation delivered 11 strikes on manpower, weapons and equipment of Ukraine’s territorial defense units.



Just to remind you that the conflict in Ukraine has entered the 446th day, and fierce fighting continues today.