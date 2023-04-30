World Alarm for Putin; Wagner fears: "Tragedy threatens us" The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin said today that his men fighting in Bakhmut lack ammunition. Source: index.hr Sunday, April 30, 2023 | 21:55 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Libkos

He warned that the Ukrainian counter-offensive could turn into a "tragedy for Russia".



"We (Wagner) only have 10-15 percent of the ammunition we need," said the Wagner leader in a conversation with war correspondent Semyon Pegov, who is close to the Kremlin.



Prigozhin, who blames the lack of ammunition on the top of the Russian army, said he expects a Ukrainian counter-offensive in mid-May.



"This counteroffensive could turn into a tragedy for our country," he warned.



Wagner's group is on the front line in the battles for the city of Bakhmut. Prigozhin is in open conflict with the Russian military leadership, which he accuses of deliberately not supplying enough ammunition to his men, and has repeatedly publicly attacked Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.