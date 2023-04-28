World Russia stands in the way of the USA; Shoigu announced: We're raising combat readiness Russia is increasing combat readiness at its bases in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Source: Tanjug Friday, April 28, 2023 | 09:28 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL TERESHCHENKO / KREMLIN P

The decision was made in light of attempts by the United States and its allies to renew their military presence in Central Asia, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said today.



At the meeting of the defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization - SCO member countries in New Delhi, he said that the USA and its allies, under the pretext of helping in the fight against terrorism, are trying to renew their military presence in Central Asia, reports RIA Novosti.



"We view the demands of the countries of the region for the deployment of military infrastructure as a direct threat to the stability of the SCO area," pointed out Shoigu.