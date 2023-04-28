World Lajcak and Dendias on the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajčak discussed in Athens with Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, the Belgrade - Pristina dialogue. Source: Tanjug Friday, April 28, 2023 | 09:09 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MILOŠ MILIVOJEVIĆ/ bs

Dendias wrote on Twitter that he talked with Lajcak on Thursday about the progress of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and the EU perspective of the Western Balkans.



Lajcak shared Dendias' post on Twitter and thanked him for Greece's interest in the Western Balkans and support of the EU's joint efforts in the region.