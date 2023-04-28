Lajcak and Dendias on the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina
EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajčak discussed in Athens with Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, the Belgrade - Pristina dialogue.Source: Tanjug
Dendias wrote on Twitter that he talked with Lajcak on Thursday about the progress of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and the EU perspective of the Western Balkans.
Lajcak shared Dendias' post on Twitter and thanked him for Greece's interest in the Western Balkans and support of the EU's joint efforts in the region.
Thank you dear @NikosDendias for Greece’s interest in the Western Balkan and support of our join 🇪🇺 efforts in the region. https://t.co/XGloH3DgKB— Miroslav Lajčák (@MiroslavLajcak) April 28, 2023