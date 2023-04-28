World 0

Lajcak and Dendias on the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina

EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajčak discussed in Athens with Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, the Belgrade - Pristina dialogue.

Source: Tanjug
Share
FOTO TANJUG/ MILOŠ MILIVOJEVIĆ/ bs
FOTO TANJUG/ MILOŠ MILIVOJEVIĆ/ bs

Dendias wrote on Twitter that he talked with Lajcak on Thursday about the progress of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and the EU perspective of the Western Balkans.

Lajcak shared Dendias' post on Twitter and thanked him for Greece's interest in the Western Balkans and support of the EU's joint efforts in the region.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Urgent order: Leave immediately

The United Kingdom may not be able to continue evacuating its nationals from Sudan once the ceasefire ends and has therefore urged them to evacuate immediately.

World Thursday, April 27, 2023 11:15 Comments: 0
Foto: EPA-EFE/STRINGER
page 1 of 44 go to page