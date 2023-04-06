World Violent attack on Melitopol; Fighter jets coming? The 407th day of the conflict in Ukraine is underway, and the explosions and attacks do not stop. Source: B92 Thursday, April 6, 2023 | 09:28 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres reiterated today the importance of preserving the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, in light of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, the State Department announced.

Lukashenko began a two-day visit to Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed his Belarusian colleague Alexander Lukashenko last night, who arrived on a two-day visit to Russia.



In their first appearance and address to the public, the two leaders did not mention the war in Ukraine.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced last week that Putin and Lukashenko will discuss the Belarusian president's appeal for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.



Last month, Putin announced that Russia would deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.



"I must say that by working together we have achieved a lot in all areas. This also applies to our cooperation in the international arena and to the joint resolution of the security issues of our countries," Putin said, addressing Lukashenko, as Reuters reports.

Fighter jets coming?

During yesterday's visit to Warsaw, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Poland played a key role in the agreements with Western allies on sending tanks to Ukraine, adding that he believes that it could play the same role in creating the so-called "airline coalition".



Let us remind you that Ukraine has been asking its Western allies for months to send it modern fighter jets. So far, only Poland has sent several Soviet MiG-29 fighter jets.



The Polish government has announced that it may send 10 more MiG fighters to Ukraine in addition to the four it sent earlier. But so far, neither the United States nor any other major Western power has decided to send Western F-16 fighters to Ukraine, which Kyiv has requested.

Violent explosions in Melitopol

Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of the occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region, reported several powerful explosions overnight. Let us recall that Fedorov is in exile from the Russian occupation of the city.



"Several violent explosions were reported in the city," Fedorov announced on his Telegram channel. Zaporizhzhia is one of the four partially occupied Ukrainian regions whose annexation was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin last year. The other three are Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson.