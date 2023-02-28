World If it "bursts" out there, it will resemble Hiroshima and Nagasaki Former military inspectorate of Moldova announced that the armed forces of Transnistria planted explosives in all weapons warehouses in that region. Source: Tanjug, Blic, Jutarnji list Tuesday, February 28, 2023 | 09:09 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The former military inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense of Moldova announced that the armed forces of Transnistria planted explosives in all weapons warehouses in that region.



According to the media, this includes planting explosives in the Cobasna ammunition depot, so that if any military operation begins, it will cause catastrophic damage in parts of Moldova, Transnistria and Ukraine.



By the way, the Cobasna ammunition storage is the largest in Eastern Europe and contains up to 20,000 tons of weapons and ammunition from the Soviet era. It is believed to be guarded by around 1,500 Russian soldiers.



It is the largest ammunition depot in Eastern Europe.



Ever since the beginning of Russia's conflict with Ukraine, concern has been growing in Moldova about the ammunition depot in Cobasna, and some believe that the weapons there could be used in a potential future military conflict.



In addition, the Academy of Sciences of Moldova determined that the explosion of the weapon, which is in the ammunition storage, which has long since expired, would be equivalent to the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Concerns about such an event increased after the 2020 Beirut explosion.



The Hungarian low-cost airline "Wizz Air" announced today that it will suspend flights to the capital of Moldova Chisinau from March 14 due to concerns about the safety of the airspace.



The safety of passengers and crew remains a priority for "Wizz Air" and due to the recent events in Moldova and the increased risk in the airspace of that country, the decision was made to suspend all flights to Chisinau from March 14, according to the statement.



Moldova's civil aviation authorities said the decision was sudden and regrettable, Reuters reported.



Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Wednesday that Moldova is prepared for what he called "the full spectrum of threats", amid fears that Russia could intensify efforts to destabilize the country.



Tensions between Russia and Moldova have increased recently since Russian missiles, aimed at Ukraine, entered Moldovan airspace.