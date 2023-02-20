World Beijing and Moscow decide on Ukraine, the highest Chinese diplomat arrived in Moscow Moscow Kommersant reports that the top Chinese diplomat, Wang Yi, arrived in Moscow for talks on a possible peace plan for Ukraine. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 20, 2023 | 11:46 Tweet Share AP Photo/Petr David Josek

The newspaper claims that the main goal of his visit is to strengthen the role of Beijing when it comes to the solution to the conflict in Ukraine.



The Reuters agency, citing informed diplomatic sources, reports that Wang has not yet arrived in Moscow, but that he will arrive soon.



At the Munich Security Conference, Wang repeated the call for dialogue and suggested that European countries "think calmly" about how to end the war.



Wang also said that there are "some forces that do not seem to want the negotiations to succeed, or for the war to end soon," but did not specify who this was referring to.



Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a "peace speech" on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday.