World New chaos, yet another earthquake A new earthquake, measuring 4.6 degrees on the Richter scale, was recorded today in the central part of Turkey, European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said Source: B92 Monday, February 13, 2023 | 14:14

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.



The earthquake occurred at a distance of 38 kilometers east of the city of Osmanlia.



The death toll in Turkey and Syria, in the devastating earthquake seven days ago, rose to 37,357, officials announced today.