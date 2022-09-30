World They acknowledged: "The situation is alarming" DPR leader Denis Pushilin said Russian stronghold of Liman in the north of the region is "semi-surrounded" by the Ukrainian army, news from the front "alarming" Source: index.hr Friday, September 30, 2022 | 14:03 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

DPR leader Denis Pushilin said that the Russian stronghold of Liman in the north of the region is "semi-surrounded" by the Ukrainian army and that the news from the front is "alarming".



In a message published on Telegram, Pushilin said that the villages of Yampil and Drobishevo near Liman "are no longer completely under our control".



The so-called People's Militia of the Donetsk People\'s Republic (DNR) announced this morning that the first Russian soldiers from the partial mobilization had arrived in Donetsk.



"The first soldiers called up for military service in the partial mobilization announced in Russia have arrived in the zone of special military operations on the territory of the DNR. Now they are undergoing intensive combat training on training grounds that takes into account the experience of battles in recent months.



Residents of the Donetsk People's Republic welcomed the arrival of additional forces with enthusiasm and thanked the President of the Russian Federation for the decision," writes "People's Militia" on the Telegram application.



Russia, Syria and North Korea are the only UN members that recognize the DPR as a legitimate government.



Later today, Russia is expected to announce the annexation of Donetsk, a territory it does not fully control, to the Russian Federation, as well as three other Ukrainian regions - Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.