World "So far, 23 dead... All civilians" PHOTO Another tragic day in Ukraine and mutual accusations again for at least 23 deaths in the refugee column in Zaporizhzhia. Friday, September 30, 2022 | 09:45

At least 23 people were killed and 28 were wounded in a Russian rocket attack on a civilian humanitarian convoy at the exit of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said, according to Reuters.



The pro-Russian authorities of the Zaporizhzhia region claim that Ukrainian troops carried out this attack on a convoy of vehicles with civilians, who were waiting to cross into the part under Russian control, reports RIA Novosti.



A witness told Reuters he saw about 12 bodies, four of them in cars, and said the missile left a crater in the ground near two rows of vehicles.



"So far, 23 dead and 28 wounded. All civilians," the Ukrainian regional governor of Zaporizhzhia wrote on Telegram. He stated that people stood in a convoy heading towards the territory controlled by Russian forces to deliver aid, Interfax Ukraine reported. Starukh also stated that emergency services are at the scene of the attack.



He previously announced that Russian forces launched a rocket attack on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia.

The representative of the pro-Russian administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, Vladimir Rogov, claims that Ukrainian troops attacked a convoy of vehicles with civilians waiting to exit the part of the Zaporizhzhia region controlled by Russian forces.



Rogov told RIA Novosti that the regime in Kyiv is trying to present it as shelling carried out by Russian troops. Rogov claims that Ukrainian forces, seeing the population leave en masse for the part of the Zaporizhzhia region controlled by Russian forces, launched an attack on a convoy of dozens of civilian cars waiting to leave the part of the region controlled by Ukraine.



"According to our knowledge, there are victims and many injured," said Rogov.