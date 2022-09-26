World Powerful weapons from the USA arrived in Ukraine President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said today that Kyiv received two NASAMS anti-aircraft systems from the United States of America. Source: Tanjug Monday, September 26, 2022 | 08:51 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

It was the first acknowledgment that Ukraine had received the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), which Kyiv had long sought and whose delivery was approved by Washington late last month, Reuters reported.



"We absolutely need the United States to show leadership and provide Ukraine with air defense systems." I especially want to thank President Biden," Zelensky said.



In an interview for CBS, Zelensky stated that the number of air defense systems they received was not enough to defend civilian infrastructure facilities.



"Believe me, it is not nearly enough to cover the civil infrastructure, schools, hospitals, universities...", the Ukrainian president pointed out.



Zelensky also thanked the US for the HIMARS and other multiple launch missile systems, which he claims have allowed Ukraine to advance in the fight against Russian forces.