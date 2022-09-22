World "There is no going back, remember - hypersonic reaches targets in Europe and the USA" The Western establishment and in general all citizens of NATO countries must understand that Russia has chosen its own path, Medvedev said. Source: B92 Thursday, September 22, 2022 | 14:08 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that any weapon in Moscow's arsenal, including strategic nuclear weapons, could be used to defend territories linked to Russia against Ukraine.



Medvedev, who is also the deputy president of the Security Council of Russia, said that the referendums planned by the Russian separatist authorities on large parts of the Ukrainian territory will take place and that there is "no way back".



Putin stated that Western countries "crossed every line" and tried to "blackmail" Russia with nuclear weapons.



"Donbass and other territories after the referendum and after joining Russia will be significantly strengthened by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, not only the possibility of mobilization, but also any Russian weapons, including strategic nuclear weapons, can be used for their protection," Medvedev said. "Russia should not be scared by stories that NATO will attack Crimea, hypersonic weapons can reach targets in Europe and the USA much faster," he wrote.



"Various retired idiots with general epaulettes should not scare us with stories about NATO invading Crimea. Hypersonic is guaranteed to reach targets in Europe and the United States much faster," wrote Medvedev. The deputy president of the RF Security Council added that "the Western establishment, in general, all citizens of NATO countries should understand that Russia has chosen its own path".



"There is no going back", he concluded.