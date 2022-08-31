World Moscow's Great Expectations: "Nuclear Blackmail" Moscow expects that the visit of IAEA experts to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant will force the Kyiv authorities to stop nuclear blackmail. Source: Sputnik Wednesday, August 31, 2022 | 12:45 Tweet Share Shutterstock/gerasimov_foto_174

Moscow expects that the visit of IAEA experts to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant will force the Kyiv authorities to stop nuclear blackmail.



This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova.



“We expect that the start of the visit of IAEA inspectors to the nuclear power plant scheduled for today, August 31, will help stop the Ukrainian authorities in an effort to provoke a nuclear catastrophe and stop this nuclear blackmail,” Zakharova told reporters.



According to her, the Kyiv regime is actively using the weapons it receives from NATO in attacks on the facilities of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, the destruction of which could lead to unpredictable consequences.



"Ukrainian neo-Nazis are actively using NATO weapons - large-caliber artillery, multi-barrel rocket launchers, drones - to shell the facilities of the Zaporozhye nuclear plant, including facilities whose destruction could lead to unpredictable consequences," Zakharova said. According to her, the European Union is not at all concerned about the possible consequences of an attack by Kyiv forces on the Zaporozhye nuclear plant.



"As far as I understand, the European Union is now busy with a topic that is more important to it, which is the issuance or non-issuance of visas to citizens of Russia. Radiation, however, does not have a passport, it does not need visas to cross borders. If something happens at the Zaporozhye nuclear plant, it it won't be because of visas, passports or borders. For some incomprehensible reason, however, the European Union is not concerned about that topic at all," Zakharova said.



According to Reuters, the experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency left Kyiv for the nuclear power plant in Zaporozhye, where they should stay until September 3.