World An important statement released by the Ministry of Russia: "In 24 hours..." Ukrainian army, which on personal order of Vladimir Zelensky tried to carry out an offensive in the direction of Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih, suffered huge losses. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, August 30, 2022 | 14:20

More than 1.200 militants were liquidated in 24 hours, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced.



"In breaking the offensive launched by Zelensky's personal order, the Ukrainian army suffered huge losses in the direction of Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih, as well as in other directions. With the effective action of the Russian army in the past 24 hours, 48 ​​tanks, 46 infantry fighting vehicles, 37 other armored combat vehicles, eight pickup trucks with large-caliber machine guns, and more than 1.200 Ukrainian militants were liquidated," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters.



When repelling the enemy's offensive, the Russian army destroyed the detachments of the 128th Special Mountain Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was transferred there from western Ukraine.



"Five soldiers of this brigade laid down their weapons and surrendered," said Konashenkov.



The Russian army also liquidated more than 100 militants of the neo-Nazi formation "Kraken" and foreign mercenaries in the area of ​Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk People's Republic.



In the area of ​​Alexandrovka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russian army liquidated more than 200 militants, including 40 foreign mercenaries, with high-precision land-based weapons.



In the past 24 hours, the Russian aviation, as announced, destroyed the production facilities of the JSC "INTERVZRIVPROM" factory in Kryvyi Rih, where explosives intended for the Ukrainian army were made.



The combat aviation of the Russian army destroyed five Ukrainian headquarters, three warehouses of rocket-artillery weapons and ammunition in the area of ​​the settlement of Sarni in the Rivne region, Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region and Vernopolje in the Kharkiv region, as well as 52 artillery units.



Russian air defense shot down two Su-25 planes of the Ukrainian army in Mykolaiv region, and five drones were shot down in Kharkiv region.



Four drones were shot down above the Zaporozhye nuclear plant.



With the aim of causing a man-made nuclear disaster, Kyiv sent four drones to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which were shot down by Russian forces.



"The Kyiv regime continues to provoke, creating the danger of a man-made disaster at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. On the twenty-ninth of August, the Ukrainian army used four strike drones on the territory of the nuclear power plant. All drones were intercepted by Russian air defense," the Ministry said.



One of the drones, as specified, fell on the roof of the building of the special facility No. 1, which stores American-made nuclear fuel and solid radioactive waste. Material damage and human casualties were successfully avoided.



Ministry of Defense also announced that in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian artillery fired two missiles on the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear plant, which exploded in the immediate vicinity of the special facility No. 1.