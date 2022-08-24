World Mikhailovka administration head killed in car blast PHOTO The first man of the Mykhailivka state administration in Zaporizhzhia, Ivan Sushko, was killed today, according to the media. Source: B92 Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | 10:05 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL PALINCHAK

According to Russian media, he was killed in a bomb attack.



Head of the Mikhailovka military-civilian administration Ivan Sushko was killed in a car explosion on Wednesday, member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration Vladimir Rogov said.



"Head of the military-civilian administration of the Mikhailovka township Ivan Sushko was killed in a car blast today. An explosive device had been placed under his car seat," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Vladimir Rogov, a high-ranking official of the Russian authorities in the Zaporizhzhya region, Sushko was seriously injured in the explosion and died in hospital, according to TASS.



Mikhailovka is under the command of Russian forces, and Sushko allegedly agreed to cooperate with the Russians when they occupied the area.