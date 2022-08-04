World "Ukraine endangers civilians"; Harsh message: "Disgusting"; Theater in Donetsk bombed One hundred and sixty-second day of the war in Ukraine. Source: B92 Thursday, August 4, 2022 | 16:27 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that airstrikes destroyed five Ukrainian drones as well as a warehouse of foreign weapons in the west of the country.



On the other hand, the Ukrainian military command says that Moscow is preparing troops to attack Zelensky's hometown.



Fighting continued in the Donetsk region. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov says Russian air defense systems shot down five Ukrainian drones in Donetsk while intercepting blast missiles near Kharkiv.

"Ukraine endangers civilians"

"Ukrainian forces have put civilians in harm’s way by establishing bases and operating weapons systems in populated residential areas. Such tactics violate international humanitarian law and endanger civilians, as they turn civilian objects into military targets", Amnesty International issued in a statement today.

Consequences of the attack on Donetsk

Briefing by the Russian Ministry of Defense

Zelensky: "Disgusting"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the behavior of Gerhard Schröder is disgusting, after the former German chancellor went to Moscow last week and claimed that Russia wants to negotiate a solution to the war, writes the Guardian. The Ukrainian president made the comments on Wednesday during his overnight video address after Schröder told German media that he had nothing to apologize for for his friendship with Vladimir Putin.

Shelled theater in Donetsk

Ukrainian forces shelled the building of the Drama Theater in Donetsk, where the funeral of the fallen member of the DPR forces, Olga Kachura, was supposed to take place. The building was hit by at least two shells. The farewell to Kachura did not start because of the shelling, everyone was evacuated to shelters.