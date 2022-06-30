World 0

Ukraine's sharp response: Termination of diplomatic relations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Syria, in response to the Syrian recognition of the DNR and LNR.

Foto: EPA-EFE/Miguel Oses
Just to recall, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Syria announced on Wednesday that the country has decided to recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and Lugansk People's Republic (LNR).

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad announced in mid-June that he had ordered the beginning of the appropriate procedure for the recognition of LNR and DNR, reminds the RIA Novosti agency.

