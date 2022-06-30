Ukraine's sharp response: Termination of diplomatic relations
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Syria, in response to the Syrian recognition of the DNR and LNR.Source: B92
Just to recall, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Syria announced on Wednesday that the country has decided to recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and Lugansk People's Republic (LNR).
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad announced in mid-June that he had ordered the beginning of the appropriate procedure for the recognition of LNR and DNR, reminds the RIA Novosti agency.