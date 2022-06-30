World Putin: Russia is ready Putin stated today that Russia is ready to conduct a dialogue on strategic stability and preserving the ways of non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction Source: Tanjug Thursday, June 30, 2022 | 14:05 Tweet Share Tanjug/Dmitry Azarov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

"Russia is open to dialogue on ensuring strategic stability, preserving non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and improving the situation in the field of arms control," the Russian president told participants in the 10th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.



He assessed that the actions of the Kiev regime in Donbas can only be described as a crime against humanity.



"There is no other way to define the actions of the Kiev regime than as a crime against humanity," Putin said.