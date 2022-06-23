World Russians take over the territory of Ukraine; Massive air and artillery strikes The special operation of the Russian army in Ukraine entered the 120th day. Source: B92 Thursday, June 23, 2022 | 08:32 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Fighting between the Ukrainian army and Russian forces continues in the east of the country.



Reports of civilian shelling victims in Kharkov and Mykolaiv were registered yesterday.



The International Energy Agency warns that Moscow could completely cut off gas supplies to Europe.



Putin says that the introduction of the international reserve currency of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) is being considered.



EU leaders are expected to decide whether to grant Ukraine candidate status.

The pressure has been exerted

Russian forces, advancing towards the southern approaches to Donbas and the city of Lysychansk, are putting increasing pressure on Ukrainian troops in the region, including neighboring Severodonetsk, the British Ministry of Defense announced today.



"Since June 19, Russian forces have most likely advanced more than five kilometers towards the southern approaches to Donbas, the city of Lysychansk," the British ministry said in a daily report on Twitter, Reuters reports. Some Ukrainian units withdrew, presumably to avoid siege. Russia's improved performance in this sector is probably the result of the recent reinforcement of units and more intensive fire operations, British military intelligence said.



Russia is trying to take Lugansk and Donetsk, which are the Ukrainian industrial heart of Donbass, but its efforts to encircle and occupy the western Donetsk region have so far been unsuccessful, according to the British Ministry.

Zelensky: I believe that all EU members will support Ukraine's candidacy

Putin: Cooperation with BRICS partners in the focus of Russia

Russia's policy is effective in environments where the West neglects the basic principles of market economy and free trade, said Russian President Vladimir Putin during a speech before the BRICS Business Forum and announced that Russia will focus on cooperation with its BRICS partners.



"Western partners are neglecting the basic principles of a market economy, free trade and the inviolability of private property. In fact, they are irresponsibly following the macroeconomic course through uncontrolled money issues and the accumulation of unsecured debts," Putin said on Wednesday.

Nehammer: Accession conditions for Ukraine must also apply to the Western Balkans

On the eve of today's EU Summit, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that the accession conditions for Ukraine must also apply to the countries of the Western Balkans, especially Bosnia and Herzegovina.



Nehammer said that by giving the status of a candidate to Ukraine and Moldova, a new procedure is introduced in the EU, in which the status of a candidate is obtained even before the fulfillment of the Union criteria.

Ukrainian journalist "killed in cold blood" in the woods near Kyiv

Reporters Without Borders has released an investigation into the murder of journalist Max Levin. They gathered the evidence which shows the execution of journalist. They suggest that his friend Oleksiy Chernyshov was burned alive.



Link to report: https://t.co/0sUqAmrxev pic.twitter.com/3KklC4wcTl — Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) June 22, 2022

The Russians are taking over the territory of Ukraine

Russian forces have captured the settlements of Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka south of Ukraine's cities of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk, which are the focus of the Russian offensive in the region, Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said today.



Those cities are currently in the focus of the Russian offensive, he stated, Reuters reports. Ukrainian forces continue the defense of Sievierodonetsk and the nearby settlements of Zolote and Vovchoyrovka, he said.

UNHCR: More than eight million people have left Ukraine

More than eight million people have left Ukraine since the start of the war on February 24, the UNHCR said.



These are the latest data published last night by the United Nations body in charge of refugees, Reuters reports.