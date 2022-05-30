World Ukraine: We will get the most powerful weapon so far; "Russians are afraid of it" Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Zelensky, said that Ukraine should soon get the long-awaited multi-barrel rocket launchers (Cs). Source: index.hr Monday, May 30, 2022 | 16:16 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/rospoint

Their range is more than a hundred kilometers.



If that happens, it will be the most powerful weapon Ukraine has ever received from the West.

Podolyak: The Russians are afraid of those weapons

Podolyak said that Russia "reacts hysterically" to the announcements that the United States will send modern MLRS to Ukraine, adding that this is "one of Moscow's greatest fears."



Namely, these weapons have a much greater range than any weapons currently available to the Ukrainian army.



Just to recall, the Washington Post announced late last week that the United States is preparing to send MLRS to Ukraine, and the final decision should be made by U.S. President Joe Biden this week.