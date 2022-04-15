World The Pentagon shows its supplies to Ukraine; Macron prepared aid; Kadyrov in Mariupol The fiftieth day of the war was marked by the sinking of a Russian Black Sea warship, and today is a new 51st day of conflict that has started again in Kyiv. Source: B92 Friday, April 15, 2022 | 08:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/ AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko

The governor of the Russian region of Bryansk, Alexander Bogomaz, announced yesterday that the Ukrainian forces opened fire on the village of Klimovo, which borders the north of Ukraine, not far from the city of Chernihiv.



Authorities in Russia's Bryansk region bordering Ukraine have accused Kyiv of shelling the Russian town of Klimovo and allegedly causing casualties, while the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (RNBO) rejected the accusations, calling them "an attempt to ignite anti-Ukraine hysteria in Russia."



The Bryansk region's governor, Aleksandr Bogomaz, said on April 14 that two buildings were damaged in the attack, which he said was conducted by the armed forces of Ukraine.



Medical personnel at Klimovo's central hospital told the Russian news agency TASS that seven people, including a pregnant woman and a child, were wounded.



Russia's Investigative Committee said the attack was conducted by two Ukrainian military helicopters, adding that it has launched a criminal case into the attack.



Russia's Ministry of Defense announced that the warship 'Moscow' sank on Thursday while it was on its way back to the port after the fire and explosion caused by the stormy weather.



Ukraine has claimed responsibility for the sinking of the Russian missile ship "Moscow", and announced that the leading warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet from the Soviet era was hit by one of its projectiles.



Explosions have been echoing throughout Kyiv since early morning, preceded by sirens for air danger.

Macron sends aid to Ukraine

"To support Ukraine, our firefighters and rescue workers are sending 24 fire trucks and ambulances as well as 50 tons of emergency equipment. This is the second convoy in a month", Macron stated, adding: "In 50 days, France has delivered over €100 million in military equipment to Ukraine. We will be providing additional capacity. I committed to it. We Europeans are also mobilizing €1.5 billion to equip the Ukrainian forces. And we will continue".

The Pentagon has shown the weapons it sends to Ukraine; Javelins are being packed

The U.S. has approved another $100 million in Javelin anti-tank weapons for Ukrainefrom U.S. military stocks, for a total of $1.7 billion in U.S. aid committed since Russia’s invasion.

Kadyrov responded with a video from Mariupol

Explosions in Kyiv, sirens sounded

Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv early this morning, and air danger sirens echoed across the country.



There are no immediate reports of damage after the explosions reported in Kyiv, Kherson in southern Ukraine, the eastern city of Kharkov and Ivano-Frankivsk (formerly Stanyslaviv) in the west of the country, and Ukrainian media reported power outages in parts of Kyiv, Reuters reports. Sirens warning of air strikes sounded in all regions of Ukraine shortly after midnight, and continued to sound in the eastern regions of Lugansk and Zaporozhye, even after they fell silent in other parts, Ukrainian media reported.



The explosions that were heard in the region of the capital of Ukraine, as it is stated, are the strongest since the Russian troops withdrew from that area earlier this month in the preparations for the battles in the south and east.

Members of the US Congress in Ukraine