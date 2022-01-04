World WHO reveals: The new strain has two subvariants World Health Organization expert Abdi Mahamud said today that the WHO has been closely monitoring the new strain of coronavirus B.1.640.2 since November. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, January 4, 2022 | 13:05 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA/Marko Djokovic

It is stated that this new variant was discovered by scientists in France.



"There are three types of strains - the ones we follow, the ones that arouse interest and those that cause concern," Mahamud said at a briefing in Geneva, RIA Novosti reports.



He added that the WHO has been monitoring strain B.1.640.2 since November, as well as two of its subvariants.



According to Mahamud, the WHO will continue to monitor the strain, including its possible spread to other European countries. Earlier, the media reported that experts from the University Hospital in Marseille discovered a new strain of coronavirus and temporarily named it B.1.640.2. According to the first data, in the south of France, 12 people were infected with this strain.



A returnee from Cameroon was designated as a zero patient.