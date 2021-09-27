World Goodbye, drama just started Polls closed in Germany on Sunday at 6 p.m. According to the first projections of the election results, the coalition led by Angela Merkel is losing. Source: B92 Monday, September 27, 2021 | 08:27 Tweet Share Tanjug/Peter Kneffel/DPA via AP

About 60.4 million Germans had the right to vote in the elections, which is almost a million fewer voters than four years ago. Also, it is expected that after these elections, the formation of coalitions will be extremely difficult.

German capital Berlin to get first female mayor

German capital Berlin to get first female mayor https://t.co/ii0Y6aQJOp pic.twitter.com/2lw2O4wiQM — Reuters (@Reuters) September 27, 2021

What you need to know about Olaf Scholz, the next possible German chancellor