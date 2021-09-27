Goodbye, drama just started
Polls closed in Germany on Sunday at 6 p.m. According to the first projections of the election results, the coalition led by Angela Merkel is losing.Source: B92
About 60.4 million Germans had the right to vote in the elections, which is almost a million fewer voters than four years ago. Also, it is expected that after these elections, the formation of coalitions will be extremely difficult.
German capital Berlin to get first female mayor
German capital Berlin to get first female mayor https://t.co/ii0Y6aQJOp pic.twitter.com/2lw2O4wiQM— Reuters (@Reuters) September 27, 2021
What you need to know about Olaf Scholz, the next possible German chancellor
What you need to know about Olaf Scholz, the next possible German chancellor https://t.co/CwcIueWy6o— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 27, 2021
#BREAKING Germany's SPD narrowly wins election with 25.7%: preliminary official results pic.twitter.com/yTYlbjUeO0— AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 27, 2021