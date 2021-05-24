World "We are world giants" Turkish President Erdogan says that for the first time in its history, his country exports fighter drones to an EU and NATO member Source: klix.ba Monday, May 24, 2021 | 21:01 Tweet Share Foto: Epa / TOLGA BOZOGLU

"For the first time in history, Turkey exports drones to NATO and European Union members," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, commenting on the export of "TB2" fighter drones to Poland, at a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Sebastian Duda.



Erdogan added that in the last 19 years, Turkey has made significant strides in the defense industry among the world's giants in this area.



Turkish president also said that within the NATO air surveillance missions, Turkey will soon send F-16 planes to Poland.



Erdogan welcomed Poland's decision to send a naval patrol aircraft and a military mission to the Incirlik Air Base as part of NATO security measures tailored to Turkey.