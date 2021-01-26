World The Netherlands is "boiling", but it is no longer clear why Dutch police arrested at least 70 people after new riots broke out for the third night in a row during a protest over the government's decision to impose curfew Source: Tanjug Tuesday, January 26, 2021 | 10:39 Tweet Share Tanjug/Pro News via AP

However, the reasons for the vandalism seen from Rotterdam to Amsterdam are no longer so clear, especially since the protesters are teenagers, reports Reuters.



Police Chief William Welders said that about 70 people were arrested by 10 pm, and water cannons were used against the robbers in Rotterdam, while tear gas was used in Harlem to disperse the crowd.



Police added that they wrote almost 6.000 fines for violating the ban on movement between 21.00 and 4.30. "This has nothing to do with the protest, this is a criminal act," said Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague.