World "Antifa has been planning a rebellion for months" Members of the extreme left-wing Antifa movement in the USA began planning a rebellion against the authorities several months ago, as "Washington Times" reports Source: Tanjug Thursday, June 4, 2020 | 22:44 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ SHAWN THEW

The uprising across the country should have been sparked back in November, at a time when the campaign for this year's US presidential election had indeed begun, the paper said in an exclusive report, citing claims by a law enforcement official who has access to intelligence about the mysterious group.



After the death of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis, violent demonstrations and robberies took place across the United States, and "Antifa" - whose activists spread among the protesters - is now being intensively investigated, according to the paper.



Commenting on the claims of an unnamed official, analysts point out that such a move by "Antifa" would be completely in line with its character.



"Antifa's actions represent a sharp break with the long tradition of peaceful political processes in the United States, and its Marxist ideology seeks not only to influence elections in the short term, but also to destroy the use of elections as a determining factor of political legitimacy," said one analyst.



Another "Washington Times" interlocutor claims that the election of Donald Trump as president and the revitalization of the United States pose a threat to the "nihilistic goals" of "Antifa", which, according to him, incites violence to create chaos and despair and lead to Trump's defeat in the presidential election.



Trump himself described "Antifa" as one of the groups behind the violent protests, and White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said that American officials demanded more intelligence on the activities of that group in light of the events that took place in recent days, the paper said.



On the other hand, it was announced earlier today that the FBI office in Washington does not have intelligence data that indicate the involvement or presence of the Antifa movement in the violence during the protest.