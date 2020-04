World "U.S. had missed historic opportunity" Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the United States missed a historic opportunity to lift sanctions on Iran during the coronavirus epidemic Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 1, 2020 | 11:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

Rouhani said in a televised Cabinet meeting that this was a great opportunity for the US to apologize and lift the unjust sanctions imposed on Iran, Reuters reports.



”The sanctions have failed to hamper our efforts to fight against the coronavirus outbreak”, he added.