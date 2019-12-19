World 0

Russia: Gunfire at Federal Security Service, three officers killed VIDEO

A man opens fire in central Moscow near the Federal Security Service building today, Russia Today reports.

According to unofficial information, at least three officers were killed.

The footage circulating on social media shows members of law enforcement and gunshots in the background.

As AFP reports, the assailant was also killed.

Details soon to follow...

