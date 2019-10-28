World Argentina: Polls closed, political upheaval expected The polls in Argentina were closed today after the presidential elections, which took place peacefully and witnessed a high turnout Source: Tanjug Monday, October 28, 2019 | 10:48 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Daniel Jayo

According to AP findings, the elections could lead to a political upheaval in Argentina, as according to the polls, the country’s Peronist center-left are ready to return to power under Alberto Fernández, while it is expected that due to "a bruising economic crisis", significantly less support will be given to the incumbent Conservative President Mauricio Macri.



Local TV TN, C5N and America have announced that according to the first unofficial polls, Fernández takes precedence over Macri, while the first preliminary official results are expected in a few hours, AP reports.



AP concluded that former President Cristina Fernández, who governed Argentina from 2005 to 2015, is Alberto Fernández’s vice presidential running candidate.