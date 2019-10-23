World Tusk: I will recommend the EU to approve Brexit delay President of the European Council Donald Tusk announces he will recommend to European Union to approve the UK's request for an extension of the Brexit deadline Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 23, 2019 | 08:59 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ OLIVIER HOSLET

Tusk tweeted on Tuesday that he will urge the other 27 EU nations to approve Britain’s delay, Associated Press reports.



Britain has sought a three-month delay until the end of January 2020. That was done after Parliament passed a law forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek the delay.



British MPs on Tuesday approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal in principle, but rejected the government’s fast-track attempt to pass the bill within three days.