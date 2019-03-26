World Mainstream media is enemy of people, says Trump US President Donald Trump has once again referred to the mainstream media as the enemy of the people. Source: Beta Tuesday, March 26, 2019 | 15:52 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file)

"The mainstream media is under fire and being scorned all over the world as being corrupt and fake. for two years they pushed the russian collusion delusion when they always knew there was no collusion," Trump wrote on Twitter, and added:

"They truly are the enemy of the people and the real opposition party!"



This came after special prosecutor Robert Mueller file a report on his investigation that determined there was no cooperation between Trump's campaign and Russia.