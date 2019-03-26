World European Parliament approves controversial Article 13 The European Parliament has voted to approve the controversial Article 13, which severely tightens copyright rules on the internet. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, March 26, 2019 | 15:03 Tweet Share

Article 13 of the EU Copyright Directive foces companies on the internet to introduce new stringent automatic checks through which content must pass before it is posted on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

The new law stipulates the obligation for technology platforms to "filter" content posted by their users place and check for copyright infringements.



In practice, people will no longer be able to use content on the internet without the permission of copyright owners, even if it is an animated GIF or a meme, Sputnik is reporting.