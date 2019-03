World Fake FB accounts from Kosovo, N. Macedonia, Russia removed Facebook has announced that it has removed a number of accounts from Kosovo, North Macedonia, Iran, and Russia. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, March 26, 2019 | 11:16 Tweet Share (Getty Image, file, illustration)

The social media giant said the reason was their "coordinated inauthentic behavior."

Tanjug is reporting, citing Reuters, that a total of 2,632 pages, groups, and accounts were removed from Facebook and Instagram for operations linked to the "above mentioned countries."