World Serb to get top Russian decoration after almost 100 years Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin has decided to bestow President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic with the Order of (Saint) Alexander Nevsky. Source: Vecernje novosti, Tanjug Tuesday, October 30, 2018 | 10:39 Tweet Share Aleksandar Vucic (Tanjug, file)

Belgrade-based daily Vecernje Novosti reported this on Monday.

According to the newspaper, "this most important accolade will be given to a Serb once again after almost 100 years - and that speaks the best about the stance of the Russian leader toward the head of our state."



The last Serb recipient of the decoration was the famous long-serving head of the government of the Kingdom of Serbia Nikola Pasic, while other Serbs before him to be presented with the Order of Alexander Nevsky include Sava Vladislavich-Raguzinsky, Baron Petar Duka, Prince Nikola Petrovic Njegos, King Milan Obrenovic, and Crown Prince (later King) Aleksandar Karadjorjevic.



Meanwhile in Belgrade on Monday, Aleksandar Vucic received Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Chepurin to discuss bilateral cooperation - in particular, concrete projects of economic cooperation, as well as Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia, slated for January.



They said an upcoming meeting of the co-chairs of an intergovernmental committee on cooperation was expected to be a major impetus for an increased volume of trade and economic progress of Serbia and Russia, Tanjug reported.