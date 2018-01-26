World Vucic to travel to Turkey together with Izetbegovic Turkish presidency spokesman Ibrahim Kalin says Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will visit Turkey on Monday. Izvor: B92, Tanjug Friday, January 26, 2018 | 14:02 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

Tanjug reported this on Friday citing the agency Fena. B92.net was able to confirm the news later in the day.

Vucic will travel to Turkey together with Bosnian Presidency member Bakir Izetbegovic, to attend a meeting organized by the Turkish president.



Kalin told reporters earlier in Sarajevo that Turkey was trying to increase the number of investments in the Western Balkans region and improve bilateral relations that are already good, including Serbia.



He recalled that more than 20 agreements have been signed between Turkey and Serbia, "and it will be an opportunity to discuss the construction of the Sarajevo-Belgrade highway."



Kalin recalled that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in Serbia two months, where he visited Belgrade and Novi Pazar.



He emphasized that the preservation of lasting peace and stability in the Balkans is of great importance and that, as he said, Turkey does not want to see any ethnic tensions.



Kalin also said that the government of Turkey is constantly in touch with the statespeople from all the countries in the region in order to help preserve peace and stability.