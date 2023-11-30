Society Minister: Memorial Center will be built in "Vladislav Ribnikar" Minister of Education Slavica Djukić Dejanović stated part of "Vladislav Ribnikar" school, where tragedy occurred in May, will be turned into a Memorial Center. Source: Tanjug Thursday, November 30, 2023 | 12:14 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ ANDREJ CUKIC

According to her, the dynamics of decision-making and the very decision on what that center will look like, the decision of parents and experts, as well as other parties involved in this process.



"Not only is there a possibility that it will be built, but it is a decision, but conceptually and exactly what that memorial center will look like, that will be decided by the parents with the experts, that is, with those who are the most competent to send a message to everyone in the world that such horror will never happen again anywhere," said the minister, answering a journalist's question about whether there is a chance that the memorial center will be built, considering that the parents of the students of that school, yesterday from the protest they organized, asked why it was not done seven months after the tragedy.



The minister said that she spoke with the ambassador of Norway because they too had a similar tragedy, and asked how things went with them, because 12 years have passed since their tragedy.



"We need to combine something that is really called the perseverance of the memory of the innocent victims on the one hand, and on the other hand send, a certain message and support to the families. It is very delicate to find the best solution, but the Government of Serbia is very firmly behind it that we will cherish the memory of those children and always be there for their parents," said Dejanović Djukić. When asked by a journalist how the Council of Parents of "Ribnikar" did not vote the father of the murdered girl, Branko Andjelković, as a member of the school board of that school, despite the recommendation of the state, the minister said that she had signed the text in which she suggested such a thing, but that the state cannot influence parents' decision.



"What happened is behind us, but you must find a way for the parents of the murdered children to participate, especially if they have another child who goes to school. We will find that way. The state cannot influence the work of the Council, the independence of the school is something that is guaranteed and autonomy of the school in some segments, so that we cannot exert pressure, but we can always find a way for parents to be involved as well," said the minister.