Society More than 5 months have passed... Families in Mali Orašje are inconsolable VIDEO In Malo Orašje, at the place where six young men were killed, a memorial complex was built.

Six cypress trees were planted and a small chapel was built.



Petar Mitrović, Nemanja Stevanović, Lazar Milovanović, Marko Mitrović, Aleksandar Milovanović, Nikola Milić. These are the six young men who were brutally killed by Uroš Blažić with an automatic rifle on May 4. This monument was erected at the scene of the crime, as a sign of their memory.



The sister of the murdered Dalibor saw on the portals that there had been a shooting that night. She heard from her cousin that her brother was wounded, and that's when she came to the emergency room where she found her father.



"Several times when I asked where Dacha was, he said that Dacha was no longer alive. It was something unreal, shock, sadness, anger, helplessness. Even to this day, I cannot accept that he is gone." In Panić's home, the same sadness and pain. Pictures of Kristina and Milan are placed all over the house. Parents Zorica and Saša lost two children in one day. "For no reason, for nothing, to come and kill someone, I can't understand, I simply can't understand. We were killed with them. They killed my two children," says Saša, the father of the murdered Kristina and Milan. According to the law, the maximum sentence that Uroš can receive is 20 years, because he was not 21 years old at the time he committed the crime.



For the families of those killed, this is not enough.