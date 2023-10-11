Society Vučić at the ceremony; The 45th anniversary of "Dedinje" Institute is being marked President Aleksandar Vučić attends the Ceremonial Academy on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the "Dedinje" Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 11, 2023 | 12:38 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ bg

The formal academy is held in the Belgrade Metropol Palace hotel.



"The Dedinje Institute has saved many lives and will continue to do so in the future. I would like to thank all its personnel, doctors, nurses and all the hard workers who contributed to the reputation of this institution," said Vučić.



"We have done everything that was requested and we will work to fulfill what Mr. Bojić requested," said Vučić.



"We have built many hospitals, never in the history of Serbia have we built so many clinical centers, it is unlikely that such a thing will happen again," said Vučić.



"We have made a decision to provide magnetic resonance imaging for 10 cities and municipalities and mammography for several cities, as well as ultrasound devices and x-ray devices, which will cost tens of millions of euros, as people's lives are the most important", Vučić said.

Minister of Health Danica Grujičić, Minister of Family Care and Demography Darija Kisić, Minister of Education Slavica Djukić Dejanović, Minister of Construction, Infrastructure and Transport Tomislav Momirović, Minister without Portfolio Novica Tončev, President of the National Assembly Vladimir Orlić and Serbian Patriarch Porfirije are also attending the ceremony.



More than 2,000 cardiac surgeries, 1,750 vascular surgeries, about 4,000 diagnostic invasive cardiovascular procedures, 2,000 dilatations and more than 700 of the most complex electrophysiological procedures are performed annually at the Institute.



As stated on the website of the Institute, from its establishment until today, more than 200,000 patients have been treated in that institution, and more than 50,000 cardiac surgeries, more than 50,000 vascular surgeries and 135,000 coronary angiograms have been performed.



After setting the European record for the number of open-heart surgeries performed in one day and winning the world throne in performing aortic valve replacement on the heart muscle (TAVI), the surgical teams of the "Dedinje" Institute performed 10 mini-invasive surgeries for the first time in Serbia and the region, as well as in Europe in one day.



The director of the "Dedinje" Institute, Milovan Bojić, said then that this health institution has become one of the most respected health institutions in Europe and the world with the most modern equipment and the best experts who perform complicated procedures in a new and modern space, and the goal of everything is primarily the fight for each patient.



As it is added on the website, almost 2,000 procedures have been performed since the beginning of the year, and more than 2,500 are planned by the end of the year, which will bring the "Dedinje" Institute closer to the number of procedures performed before the pandemic, i.e. from 2019.