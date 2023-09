Society Day of Mourning declared in Serbia At today's extraordinary session, Government of the Republic of Serbia declared September 27, 2023 as the Day of Mourning due to the tragic events in Kosovo. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 26, 2023 | 12:25 Tweet Share shutterstock/Dragos Asaftei

The Government of Serbia is asking all the media and organizers of public events to adapt their program to the Day of Mourning on Wednesday, September 27, and thus pay respect to the victims of Kosovo and Metohija.