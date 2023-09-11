Society New drama in the sky above Belgrade The plane on the Prague-Kavala flight made an emergency landing at Belgrade airport. Source: B92 Monday, September 11, 2023 | 16:06 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The plane on the Prague-Kavala flight made an emergency landing in Belgrade at the "Nikola Tesla" airport, the "Nikola Tesla" airport told B92.net.



"The Smartwings flight on the Prague-Kavala route with 184 passengers unexpectedly landed in Belgrade at 2:07 p.m. due to medical reasons. All relevant airport services responded as soon as possible, and the passenger was transported to the competent medical facility," they told B92.net.



As they pointed out, the other passengers continued their journey to their destination at 3:30 p.m.