Society The Hidmet (RHMZ) released seasonal forecast – new shock for Serbia in October According to the seasonal forecast released by Hidmet (RHMZ), August will be warmer and moderately humid with heat waves. Source: Novosti Monday, August 7, 2023 | 12:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ

"The average minimum air temperature in August will have values above the long-term average, with its value on average being higher by about 1.3 degrees Celsius compared to the long-term average," as stated on the Hidmet website.

In Belgrade and the surrounding area, the predicted value of the average minimum air temperature for August is around 19.0 degrees Celsius.



"The average maximum air temperature in August will be above the long-term average, with values averaging about 1.5ºC higher than the long-term average. In Belgrade and the surrounding area, the average maximum air temperature during August will be around 30.7ºC," according to the Hidmet website.



Hidmet also stated that the monthly precipitation total during August will be within the long-term average bounds, with values averaging about four mm lower than the long-term average.



"September will be warmer and moderately humid in most parts of Serbia, with a warmer and drier September in Western, Southwest and Southern Serbia. The continuation of late summer will occur in the first half of September.



"The average minimum air temperature in September will have values above the long-term average, with its value on average being higher by about 0.8ºC compared to the long-term average. In Belgrade and the surrounding area, the predicted value of the average minimum air temperature for September is around 14.3ºC.