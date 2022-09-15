Society Airplanes will fly over Belgrade, announced the Ministry of Defense Aircraft of the Serbian Armed Forces (SAF) will fly over the center and surroundings of Belgrade in the coming days as part of regular training of SAF officers. Source: Beta Thursday, September 15, 2022 | 16:42 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Dario Valjan

Aircraft of the Serbian Armed Forces (SAF) will fly over the center and surroundings of Belgrade in the coming days as part of regular training and preparation for the promotion of the youngest officers of the SAF.



As announced by the Ministry of Defense, flights will be performed today, tomorrow and on Saturday.



The promotion of the youngest officers of the Armed Forces will be held on Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m. on the plateau in front of the House of the National Assembly in Belgrade.