Society 0

Airplanes will fly over Belgrade, announced the Ministry of Defense

Aircraft of the Serbian Armed Forces (SAF) will fly over the center and surroundings of Belgrade in the coming days as part of regular training of SAF officers.

Source: Beta
Share
Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Dario Valjan
Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Dario Valjan

Aircraft of the Serbian Armed Forces (SAF) will fly over the center and surroundings of Belgrade in the coming days as part of regular training and preparation for the promotion of the youngest officers of the SAF.

As announced by the Ministry of Defense, flights will be performed today, tomorrow and on Saturday.

The promotion of the youngest officers of the Armed Forces will be held on Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m. on the plateau in front of the House of the National Assembly in Belgrade.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

Earthquake in Belgrade

A weaker earthquake measuring 2.1 on the Richter scale was felt early this morning in Belgrade, the Seismological Institute confirmed.

Society Tuesday, September 13, 2022 07:40 Comments: 4
FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR SPORCIC/ nr

Written notice from the EU addressed to Serbia

EU spokesman Peter Stano said EU encourages Serbian authorities to continue talks with the organizers of Europride in order to find a solution for its holding.

Society Friday, September 2, 2022 11:09 Comments: 5
EPA-EFE/ STEPHANIE LECOCQ
page 1 of 4 go to page