Kornelije Kovač passed away Kornelije Kovač died today at the age of 81. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 | 08:45

The famous Serbian composer and author of numerous legendary hits, Kornelije Kovač, died today at the age of 81.



The cause of death is currently unknown, and as Kurir learns, the composer tested positive for the coronavirus.



Kornelije Kovač was born in Niš in 1942. Kovač composed his first composition "Desolate Pavements" already at the age of fourteen, in 1956.



After being in many Bosnian orchestras, Kovač joined the Sarajevo rock band "Indexi" in 1966, and played with them on a tour of the USSR the very next year. In September 1968, Kovač moved to Belgrade, where he founded the Korni group, which represented SFR Yugoslavia at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974.



He wrote music for theater, films, television, as well as for many popular performers such as Zdravko Čolić, Bisera Veletanlić, Olivera Katarina, Lepa Brena.