Society Europride begins; Will there be a walk? The European LGBTI+ event Europride, Belgrade is hosting this year, will be officially opened today in front of the Palace of Serbia, to last until September 18 Source: Beta Monday, September 12, 2022 | 09:05

The traditional walk, which the organizers insist on holding, is scheduled for Saturday, September 17, starting at 5 p.m. in front of the Serbian Parliament.



In addition to the International Conference on Human Rights and a large number of foreign guests, diplomats, representatives of foreign governments, a large number of exhibitions, activist, educational, cultural and entertainment events will be organized.



As part of Europride, two nights of concerts have been announced, on Friday and Saturday local and European performers will perform, such as Senida, Sarah Jo, Angelina, Roy Perez, Patrick Mason and many others.



According to the organizers, the Belgrade Europride will be historic, because it is the first to be held in the Western Balkans region and in this part of Europe. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and the Government initially decided to cancel the event for security reasons.



On Saturday, after the meeting of the National Security Council, where Europride was also discussed, Vučić stated that the Interior Ministry would make a decision on its holding 96 hours before the Europride event, within the legal deadline.



Europride coordinator Goran Miletić repeatedly emphasized that the manifestation will be held as planned, with all more than 130 announced events, and that the walks will take place even though the police have banned them.



"We are determined that the walk will take place according to plan, we cannot have Europride without a walk, and we insist on the walk. We are aware that the police can ban it, it happened before, but all four bans were unconstitutional," he said.



The Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Porfirije, said on Sunday that they are against the holding of Europride because, in his words, the goal of the event is not just to walk and have fun, but to "reshape our values, our society, our way of life, without us asking for it."



He also stated that the LGBTQ+ ideology is unacceptable for Orthodox Christians, stressing that they "cannot accept the imposition of new social norms that were not propagated by God".