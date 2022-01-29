Society 0

Ksenija Vučić passed away

Ksenija Vučić, a well-known journalist and the first wife of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, died suddenly tonight in Belgrade.

Instagram/ avucic

Ksenija Vučić worked as a journalist for more than 30 years.

She started her career at TV Studio B, and in recent years she has hosted very popular shows on TV Pink channels.

The information was confirmed on the official profile on Instagram by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.

"Ksenija Vučić passed away suddenly at the age of 56, the mother of our two children, Danilo and Milica, and my first wife", President wrote below the photo published on Instagram.

Vučić stated that family and friends will be subsequently informed about the place and date of the funeral.

