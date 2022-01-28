Society A decision for schools reached School Team decided that next week the students will go to school according to the same model as before, the media have learned. Source: B92, Blic Friday, January 28, 2022 | 09:45 Tweet Share

This practically means that high school students and higher grades elementary school students attend classes according to a combined model, and the youngest ones go to school and attend classes.



It should be reminded that the Minister of Education, Branko Ružić, also indicated on Thursday that he does not expect any "epochal" change at today's meeting, adding that schools are not places of infection.



Prime Minister Ana Brnabic also said on Thursday that online teaching is the worst solution.



On the other hand, several schools have already asked for approval to switch to online classes, completely, due to the large number of infected teachers and children.