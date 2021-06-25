Society Graduation exam - Day 3: Combined test Eighth grade students are finishing their graduation exam today by solving tasks from the combined test. Source: Tanjug Friday, June 25, 2021 | 09:30 Tweet Share Tanjug/Sava Radovanović

The previous two days, they took tests in Serbian, i.e. their mother tongue, and mathematics. Preliminary results of the final exam will be announced on June 27, and the final on July 2.



The filling in of the wish list can be done electronically through the portal mojasrednjaskola.gov.rs from June 26 to July 3, and the filling in and submission of the wish list in primary school, as well as the entry in the database is on July 3 and 4.



The announcement of the official results of the distribution by schools and educational profiles is on July 11.